Power outages at offices, MRT stations in central Singapore

SINGAPORE: Electricity supply to some areas in central Singapore was disrupted on Thursday afternoon (Feb 14), with blackouts reported at Bras Basah Complex and Odeon Towers at about 1.30pm.

Seven MRT stations on the North-East Line - HarbourFront, Outram Park, Chinatown, Clarke Quay, Dhoby Ghaut, Boon Keng and Potong Pasir - were also affected by the outage.

"This was due to a dip in the power grid network. Emergency lights were turned on during this period which lasted less than 25 minutes," said Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications.

"Train services were not affected by the power outage."

A blackout at Boon Keng MRT at about 1.25pm on Feb 14, 2019. (Photos: Ms Ju)

A commuter who wanted to be known only as Ms Ju said there was a blackout at Boon Keng MRT station when she entered at about 1.25pm. She then took a train to Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, where there was also a blackout, but the power gradually came back on.

"Announcements were made at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station for commuters to use the stopped escalators as stairs as there was a minor power trip," she said.

"They also apologised for the inconvenience."

The disruption to the power supply came as a fire was reported at Carlton Hotel, although is not clear if those events are related.

Witnesses reported hearing "explosions" from the hotel and smoke emitting from one of its back doors.



Safety workers from SP Group gathered at the back of Carlton Hotel on Feb 14, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Mr Ho Shao Dong, who was at Bras Basah Complex next to the hotel, said it appeared that the whole building experienced a blackout.



Ms Vera Ang, who works at Wilby Central along Queen Street, said that the lights in her office blacked out "for a second" and the Wi-Fi stopped working.

"A colleague who was at the coffee shop opposite the road said the same thing happened there. After that, we heard a lot of horns and sirens as fire trucks zoomed past," she told Channel NewsAsia.

SP Group said that its officers were immediately deployed to the areas affected by the power outages.

"Our priority is to restore supply as safely and quickly as possible. Supply has been restored to most of these locations," it said in an update on Facebook at about 2.30pm.

"We are investigating the cause of the incident."

Separately, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it is investigating the cause of the fire at the Carlton Hotel.

The hotel said that the fire in the switch room was extinguished by SCDF. Close to 1,000 people, including hotel guests and visitors, were affected.



