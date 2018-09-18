Blackouts hit multiple estates across Singapore; power restored to all areas, says SP Group
The power outages hit estates as far apart as Jurong, Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio and Bedok.
SINGAPORE: Multiple parts of Singapore were hit by blackouts early on Tuesday (Sep 18), with several areas across the island losing power for at least 30 minutes.
The power outages, which started at around 1.20am, affected areas ranging from Jurong and Woodlands to Ang Mo Kio and Bedok, according to residents that took to social media to report the blackouts.
A Twitter user known as Amanda tweeted a video of her estate in darkness, adding that she lived in Bedok Reservoir.
Other netizens in estates like Jurong West and Sembawang likewise reported blackouts in their area.
Among those who took to social media was Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin
Energy utility company SP Group apologised in a tweet for the incident, adding that it was looking into the incident.
Its 24-hour emergency hotline was engaged when contacted by Channel NewsAsia.
It later tweeted an update at about 2.20am that power was restored to all the affected areas.