Blackouts hit multiple estates across Singapore; power restored to all areas, says SP Group
The power outages hit estates as far apart as Jurong, Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio and Bedok.
SINGAPORE: Multiple parts of Singapore were hit by blackouts early on Tuesday (Sep 18), with several areas across the island losing power for at least 30 minutes.
The power outages, which started at around 1.20am, affected areas ranging from Jurong and Woodlands to Ang Mo Kio and Bedok, according to residents who took to social media to report the blackouts.
A Twitter user known as Amanda tweeted a video of her estate in darkness, adding that she lived in Bedok Reservoir.
Other netizens in estates like Jurong West and Sembawang likewise reported blackouts in their area.
Felicia Tan, a Sembawang resident, told Channel NewsAsia it was the first blackout she had experienced in her 10 years of living there.
Among those who took to social media was Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who noted that there seems to be "quite a serious and extensive blackout in a number of areas and affecting a number of blocks".
He added: "The hotlines are clogged up with calls hence your not being able to get through. Stay calm. The agencies are doing what they can."
Energy utility company SP Group apologised in a tweet for the incident, adding that it was looking into the incident.
Its 24-hour emergency hotline was engaged when contacted by Channel NewsAsia.
It later tweeted an update at about 2.20am that power was restored to all the affected areas.
However, some areas such as Yishun continued to remain without power until about 3.30am, according to a Channel NewsAsia reader.