K-pop girl group Blackpink to perform in Singapore

SINGAPORE: South Korean girl group Blackpink will hold their first concert in Singapore on Feb 15 next year at the Indoor Stadium, talent agency YG Entertainment announced on Thursday (Nov 1).



It is part of their Blackpink in Your Area 2019 World Tour, which will also take them to Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.



Ticketing details have yet to be announced.



Blackpink will kick off their world tour with two shows in South Korea at the Seoul Olympic Gymnastics Arena,

The group is known for hit songs such as Boombayah, Whistle and Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.



