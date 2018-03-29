Blogger Han Hui Hui removed from Select Committee hearing after disrupting proceedings

SINGAPORE: Blogger Han Hui Hui was on Thursday (Mar 29) removed from a public hearing by the Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods.

She held up a stack of papers, prompting a security officer to ask her to leave the room.

According to Shawn Danker, a photographer who attended the public hearing, the stack of papers had the image of a book cover printed on it, which read: "Authoritarian Rule of Law: Legislation, Discourse And Legitimacy in Singapore."

"She began holding it up shortly after she sat down," he told Channel NewsAsia. "On and off she went from between holding (the papers) up and (down) on her lap."

The incident happened at about 3.05pm, during an exchange between Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam and historian Thum Ping Tjin.



Ms Han insisted that she was holding "blank papers" and refused to leave the room.

"No, these are just blank papers. Look, I'm just trying to write my notes here ... I don't want to miss his hearing," she said. "I want to follow his hearing which is why I purposely came here."

She was eventually removed by female officers and a five-minute break was called.

A Parliament spokesperson said Ms Han was taken out of the hearing for creating a disturbance in Parliament while the Committee was hearing evidence.

"This was after she was requested to leave, but refused to do so," the spokesperson added.

Additional reporting by Lee Li Ying