Blood donations needed in Singapore as stock for all blood groups fall to low levels

SINGAPORE: Calling for blood donors - Singapore's stock for all blood groups, in particular type O blood, has fallen to low levels.

The amount of type O blood in stock is currently only half of what is needed, said the Singapore Red Cross and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Wednesday (Dec 11).

"Being the universal blood group, group O blood is required during emergencies when patients’ blood groups are unknown."

Nearly half of patients in Singapore have group O blood and can only receive similar blood, they added.



To raise the national blood stock to healthy levels again, 1,500 people with type O blood, 750 with type A and 750 with type B are needed to donate blood over the next three weeks.

"This will ensure that we have enough blood to support patients’ transfusion needs and medical emergencies in Singapore," said the Singapore Red Cross and HSA.



Donors can go to Bloodbank@HSA, Bloodbank@Dhoby Ghaut, Bloodbank@Woodlands or Bloodbank@Westgate Tower.

Locations and opening hours of blood banks in Singapore. (Source: HSA, Singapore Red Cross)

Donors have to be healthy, aged between 16 and 60, and weigh at least 45kg. Those who have not made a donation in the past 12 weeks are also encouraged to donate.



Donors are advised to eat a light meal and drink plenty of fluids before a donation. They should also make sure that they have adequate rest the night before and on the day of donation.

Those aged 16 or 17 who would like to donate are required to bring a signed parental consent form. The form can be found on www.hsa.gov.sg/parent_consent.



Those who have not donated blood before in Singapore can visit www.hsa.gov.sg/donor_criteria or call 6220 0183 for more information or to make an appointment for blood donation.