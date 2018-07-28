Blood moon enthrals Singapore stargazers in century's longest eclipse

Blood moon enthrals Singapore stargazers in century's longest eclipse

Blood moon
Photo posted on Twitter shows a "blood moon" in Singapore. (Photo: Dillon Gerrard)
SINGAPORE: A “blood moon” enthralled stargazers across Singapore early on Saturday (Jul 28) as it was covered in shadow for the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.

The total eclipse lasted one hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds, though a partial eclipse preceded and followed, meaning the moon spent a total of nearly four hours in the Earth's umbral shadow, according to NASA.

The eclipse also coincided with Mars' closest approach in 15 years, with the Red Planet hovering close to the red-tinted moon.

Eclipse blood moon and mars
Photo posted on Twitter shows the "blood moon" with the planet Mars nearby. (Photo: Twitter/@Thefinnigans)


Astronomy enthusiasts gathered at Marina South Pier and other locations across Singapore to witness the spectacle.

Eclipse Marina South
Photo posted on Facebook shows people gathering at Singapore's Marina South Pier ahead of the lunar eclipse. (Photo: Facebook/Dewi Susanti)

Others viewed the display from wherever they could.

Eclipse moon Singapore flats
A full moon prior to the eclipse. (Photo: Kholina)

Eclipse moon Goodwood Park Hotel
Mars and the "blood moon" as seen near Far East Plaza. (Photo: Facebook/Jim Babcock)

Eclipse moon Buangkok
The lunar eclipse as seen from Buangkok Crescent. (Photo: Natasya Qisthina)

Eclipse moon Singapore 1
A full moon is seen prior to the lunar eclipse. (Photo: A Kannan)

The eclipse was visible throughout much of Asia, and the nearby getaway of Batam was no exception.

Eclipse moon batam
The "blood moon" and Mars as seen from Batam. (Photo: David Zhang)

Eclipse moon batam 2
The "blood moon" as seen from Batam. (Photo: David Zhang)

A total lunar eclipse happens when Earth takes position in a straight line between the moon and sun, blotting out the direct sunlight that normally makes our satellite glow whitish-yellow.

The moon travels to a similar position every month, but the tilt of its orbit means it normally passes above or below the Earth's shadow - so most months we have a full moon without an eclipse.

Eclipse moon phases
The different phases of the "blood moon" eclipse as captured via a telescope located in Punggol Central. (Photo: Sandeep)

When the three celestial bodies are perfectly lined up, however, the Earth's atmosphere scatters blue light from the sun while refracting or bending red light onto the moon, usually giving it a rosy blush.

Eclipse moon Phnom Penh
The moon is partially covered in shadow as seen from Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: Pho Phalla)

Unfortunately for those who missed Saturday's eclipse, the next lunar eclipse of such a length will only happen in 2123.


