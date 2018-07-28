Blood moon enthrals Singapore stargazers in century's longest eclipse
SINGAPORE: A “blood moon” enthralled stargazers across Singapore early on Saturday (Jul 28) as it was covered in shadow for the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.
The total eclipse lasted one hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds, though a partial eclipse preceded and followed, meaning the moon spent a total of nearly four hours in the Earth's umbral shadow, according to NASA.
The eclipse also coincided with Mars' closest approach in 15 years, with the Red Planet hovering close to the red-tinted moon.
Astronomy enthusiasts gathered at Marina South Pier and other locations across Singapore to witness the spectacle.
Others viewed the display from wherever they could.
The eclipse was visible throughout much of Asia, and the nearby getaway of Batam was no exception.
A total lunar eclipse happens when Earth takes position in a straight line between the moon and sun, blotting out the direct sunlight that normally makes our satellite glow whitish-yellow.
The moon travels to a similar position every month, but the tilt of its orbit means it normally passes above or below the Earth's shadow - so most months we have a full moon without an eclipse.
When the three celestial bodies are perfectly lined up, however, the Earth's atmosphere scatters blue light from the sun while refracting or bending red light onto the moon, usually giving it a rosy blush.
Unfortunately for those who missed Saturday's eclipse, the next lunar eclipse of such a length will only happen in 2123.