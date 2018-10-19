Blu Jaz Cafe was severely overcrowded, repeatedly flouted licensing conditions: Police

SINGAPORE: Popular jazz bar Blu Jaz Cafe was told earlier this month that its public entertainment licence would be cancelled because of repeated breaches of licensing conditions, said the police on Friday (Oct 19).



The cafe had set up a petition last week to appeal against the cancellation, which is to take effect from Oct 22. At about 5.40pm on Friday, there were a total of 4,498 signatures on the petition.



But police said that the live music and standup comedy venue had flouted regulations repeatedly and the two most recent cases were for severe overcrowding.

On April 28, more than 150 people were found on the second floor of Blu Jaz Cafe, more than five times the approved occupancy load of 30 people. The police then informed the management of the breach.

However, in another check on May 5, the police found about 200 people on the same floor, more than six times the approved occupancy load, it said.

"Such severe overcrowding poses very serious safety risks to patrons and staff, especially in the event of a fire. If there is a need to evacuate, it may result in a stampede," said the police.



"The fact that the overcrowding occurred on the upper level significantly compounded the danger to everyone in the premises. It was very irresponsible of the management of the cafe to have allowed those situations to occur, putting so many lives at risk."

According to the police, the management did not address the breach or put in place any mitigating measures.

Blu Jaz Cafe accumulated 24 demerit points within 24 months, after which the police issued them a notice of cancellation on Oct 8.

The police said it has received Blu Jaz Cafe's appeal against the cancellation of its public entertainment licence, and it was being reviewed by the independent Public Entertainment Appeal Board, which comprises members from the private and public sectors.



Channel NewsAsia has contacted Blu Jaz Cafe for its response.