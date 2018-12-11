BlueSG to open charging points to privately owned electric vehicles next year

SINGAPORE: Electric vehicles owners will have access to more charging points next year, when BlueSG opens its charging network to third-party vehicles.

The electric car-sharing company announced this on Tuesday (Dec 11) to mark its first anniversary in Singapore.

"Private owners, after subscribing to the service, will be able to conveniently charge their vehicles either in HDB, URA, JTC or private car parks," said BlueSG in a media release, adding that it progressively roll out the service in the first quarter of 2019.

The company currently has 531 charging points islandwide, and aims to have 2,000 charging points by 2020.

BlueSG, a subsidiary of French company Bollore Group, said it has had a "successful" first year in Singapore, with more than 20,000 members and 100,000 rentals since its launch here.

As part of its planned expansion, BlueSG said on Tuesday that it will install charging stations in Sentosa, at Our Tampines Hub as well as at five CapitaLand malls.



Visitors driving to Sentosa in BlueSG cars from February next year will not have to pay island admission charges, said the company.

BlueSG also announced a new membership for companies which will be available in the next six months.

"Packages of rental hours will be made available to a number of drivers selected by the company which will be billed directly for the usage of their employees," said BlueSG.

