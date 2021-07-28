BlueSG electric vehicle charging network to be acquired by TotalEnergies

SINGAPORE: The islandwide network of more than 1,500 electric vehicle (EV) charging points previously under BlueSG will be acquired by TotalEnergies, the French energy giant announced on Wednesday (Jul 28).



TotalEnergies - previously known as Total - said in a media release it had signed an agreement with French conglomerate Bollore Group to acquire the Bluecharge charging network, which it would manage and operate “upon approval of the relevant authorities”.



Bluecharge currently has Singapore’s largest EV charging network, with its 1,500 charging points making up around 85 per cent of the island’s charging points, TotalEnergies noted.



These charging points will be rebranded to TotalEnergies, a company spokesperson told CNA.



“With this acquisition, TotalEnergies is pursuing its transformation and adds a new name on the list of global cities, such as Paris, Amsterdam, London and Brussels, where the Company is already developing its EV charge points installing and operating activities,” said TotalEnergies marketing and services president Alexis Vovk, describing urban charging networks as a “key initiative” for the company in the Asia-Pacific region.



“TotalEnergies is excited to enter the Singapore market to contribute towards the development of cleaner and reliable mobility solutions in the country,” said TotalEnergies Asia Pacific and Middle East marketing and services president Ting Wee Liang.



“Today’s announcement also signals our ambition to actively participate in the Singapore Green Plan, to forge key partnerships and to accelerate developments in the region, using Singapore as a strategic launchpad,” Mr Ting added.



As part of the Singapore Green Plan, the country aims to have 60,000 EV charging points across the island by 2030.



TotalEnergies currently has 600 employees in Singapore, which is home to its largest lubricants plant and marine fuels global headquarters.



In response to queries from CNA about the cost of the acquisition, TotalEnergies said it was “unable to disclose the financial details”.



For EV drivers with existing Bluecharge accounts, its current pricing plan will still stand, said the company.



According to the Bluecharge website, users currently pay an annual subscription fee of S$20, and are charged S$1 per hour for the first three hours of charging, and S$2 subsequently.



This development comes after Singapore-based Goldbell Group announced in February that it would be acquiring BlueSG’s electric car-sharing service from the Bollore Group for an undisclosed sum.



BlueSG’s network of EV charging points were subsequently rebranded to Bluecharge in May.



In response to queries, TotalEnergies said it was unable to provide details of the partnership with Goldbell at this point.



BlueSG began its operations here in 2017, in partnership with the Land Transport Authority and the Economic Development Board as part of efforts to make Singapore’s transport system more sustainable.



In 2018, Paris authorities pulled the plug on Bollore’s Autolib car-sharing service after seven years, following millions of euros in losses.

Two years later, Bollore ended its BlueCity car-sharing scheme in London, citing “the limited size of the network and the competitive environment” as reasons.