Bober Tea Clementi director, manager fined for operating unlicensed food outlet during COVID-19 circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: The director and manager of Bober Tea's Clementi outlet have been fined a combined total of S$12,000 for operating an unlicensed food outlet during the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" period last year.

The bubble tea shop's director Joseph Oh Jing Wen was fined S$5,500 by a court on Wednesday (Jun 30) for breaking COVID-19 rules, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a media release.

Manager Gabriel Kok Khen Foon was fined S$6,500 for the same offence and for operating an unlicensed retail food establishment.

On May 29, 2020, officers inspected the outlet at Block 442 Clementi Avenue 3 and found that it had started operations before an SFA licence was obtained.

During the circuit breaker period that ended on Jun 1 last year, it was also prohibited to run such non-essential and standalone food and beverage businesses that sell only beverages, packaged snacks, confectionaries or desserts.

All the ingredients that were used to make bubble teas were "seized and destroyed" on the same day, said SFA.

Further investigations found that Kok was taking online orders for bubble teas without the knowledge of Oh.

Kok was also conducting staff training at the outlet, as instructed by Oh.

For operating an unlicensed food establishment, Kok could have been fined up to S$10,000.

The maximum punishment that Oh and Kok faced for breaching the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 was a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months or both.

