Body found at canal along Marine Parade Road
SINGAPORE: The body of a 61-year-old man was found at a canal along Marine Parade Road on Friday (Sep 27) evening.
The police said they were alerted around 6pm to a case of unnatural death.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also notified and its officers retrieved the body using a ladder. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
A CNA reader said she first noticed the commotion at around 7.30pm. She saw a body floating in the canal, and SCDF officers attempting to retrieve it. A net was seen draped from the railings above the canal.
Police officers were also seen at the scene and at a construction site across the road.
The police said they are investigating the death.