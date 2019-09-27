Body found at canal along Marine Parade Road

SINGAPORE: The body of a 61-year-old man was found at a canal along Marine Parade Road on Friday (Sep 27) evening.

The police said they were alerted around 6pm to a case of unnatural death.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also notified and the body was retrieved by SCDF officers. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

SCDF vehicles seen at Marine Parade Road at about 10.30pm on Sep 27, 2019. (Photo: CNA reader)

A CNA reader said she first noticed the commotion at around 7.30pm. She saw a body floating in the canal, and divers attempting to retrieve it. A net was seen draped from the railings above the canal.

Police officers were also seen at the scene and at a construction site across the road.



The police said they are investigating the death.