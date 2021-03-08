Body found at East Coast Park in suspected drowning

SINGAPORE: The body of a 62-year-old man who is believed to have drowned was retrieved from the waters at East Coast Park on Monday morning (Mar 8).

The police said they were alerted to “a case of suspected drowning” at East Coast Park near car park F3 at 7.04am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The body was seen floating in the water, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), adding that it received a call for "water rescue assistance" at about 7.10am.



"SCDF rescuers retrieved the body from near the shoreline," it told CNA. "The person was pronounced dead on the scene by an SCDF paramedic."



The police said no foul play is suspected in the man’s death, adding that investigations are ongoing.