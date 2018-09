SINGAPORE: The body of an 83-year-old woman was found floating in a canal on Wednesday morning (Sep 26) near Block 690B, Choa Chu Kang Crescent.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 6.55am.



Advertisement

The body was retrieved by SCDF officers and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene by SCDF paramedics.



The Singapore Police Force said that police investigations are ongoing.