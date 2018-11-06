Body found in canal near Hong Lim Park

SINGAPORE: The body of a man was found floating in a canal near Hong Lim Park on Tuesday (Nov 6).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call for assistance at around 11.25am near the junction of North Canal Road and New Bridge Road.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An eyewitness told Channel NewsAsia that there had been a commotion around the canal, with a number of SCDF and police personnel seen in the area.



Investigations are ongoing. The police are treating it as a case of unnatural death.

