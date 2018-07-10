Body found in Singapore River near Robertson Quay

SINGAPORE: The body of a man was found in the Singapore River near Robertson Quay on Tuesday (Jul 10) morning.

The police told Channel NewsAsia they were alerted at about 6.50am to a case of unnatural death at the Singapore River, where a male body was found motionless in the water.

Advertisement

The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to reports of a "person who had entered the Singapore River" near 80 Mohamed Sultan Road.

An underwater search operation was carried out by Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) officers. (Photo: Channel 8)

Advertisement

Advertisement

SCDF officers conducted a "surface search" in the area while an underwater search operation was carried out by Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) officers.

The body was found submerged in the water at about 12.20pm, and retrieved by DART divers.