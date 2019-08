SINGAPORE: A body was found near the central rubbish chute area of a housing block in Woodlands on Monday afternoon (Aug 12).

Police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 12.05pm at Block 677 Woodlands Ave 6.

A 64-year-old man was found motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.