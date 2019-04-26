Body found under Braddell flyover, police investigating unnatural death

SINGAPORE: A body was found underneath Braddell flyover, said the Singapore Police Force on Friday (Apr 26).

The police have classified the case as unnatural death.

They were alerted at about 9am to a body found underneath Braddell flyover.

"The 68-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics at scene. Police are investigating the unnatural death," police said.

A witness said police cars and a van from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were at the Braddell entrance of the CTE.

