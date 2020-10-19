Police investigating after body of man found in Marina Reservoir

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating after a body was found in Marina Reservoir on Monday (Oct 19).



The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at 11 Marina Boulevard, near the Promontory, at about 8.45am.



SCDF said there was no sign of the person when its rescuers arrived at the scene. Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) searched underwater, and retrieved the body of a man about 2m from shore.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

