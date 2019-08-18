Body of man found near Punggol Point Jetty

SINGAPORE: The body of a man was found near Punggol Point Jetty on Sunday (Aug 18), with the police terming it an "unnatural death".

Police received a call for assistance at 3 Punggol Point Road at about 7pm on Saturday.

The body of a 56-year-old man was located by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at about 2.40pm on Sunday, the police said.

The man was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic at the scene.

Police are investigating the case.