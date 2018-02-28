Body of unidentified man found floating off Sentosa Cove

SINGAPORE: The body of an unidentified man has been found in the waters off Sentosa Cove, a residential enclave on the east side of Sentosa island.

The Singapore Police Force said that it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 2.35pm on Wednesday (Feb 28).

The man was found motionless, and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia understands that Sentosa alerted the police after the man was found floating in the water. He had no open wounds on his body, and no identification was found on him.

A Sentosa Development Corporation spokesperson said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia that Sentosa Rangers responded to a call for assistance after "an unconscious man was seen in the waters off Sentosa Cove".

"The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force were also activated, and investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement