Body recovered during search and rescue operations in waters near Tuas; 2 others missing

SINGAPORE: A body was recovered by the Police Coast Guard on Wednesday (Jul 8) during a search and rescue operation near Tuas.



The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said in a press release that they were informed by Malaysian authorities at about 8am on Tuesday that three individuals had fallen overboard from a craft.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The craft had been about 2.1 nautical miles off Tuas at the time of the incident.



MPA said it immediately carried out search and rescue operations involving two of its patrol craft, one Police Coast Guard craft and one Republic of Singapore Navy vessel.



The Police Coast Guard informed MPA at about 8.45am on Wednesday that they had sighted a body.



The body was recovered and MPA said the relevant Singapore authorities are establishing if the body was one of the individuals who had fallen overboard.



Advertisement

Advertisement

MPA said it continues to coordinate the search and rescue operation with Police Coast Guard and Republic of Singapore Navy for the other missing people.



MPA added that it also been issuing navigational safety broadcasts to vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout and to report any sightings of the missing persons.