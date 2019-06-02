2 fighter jets sent to escort inbound Scoot flight from Cebu after bomb scare

SINGAPORE: Two fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) were scrambled to escort a Scoot flight from Cebu to Singapore on Sunday (Jun 2) after a bomb scare.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen shared in a Facebook post that two F-15SGs fighter jets were sent to escort the inbound flight from Cebu. The bomb scare turned out to be "a false alarm", Dr Ng added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Scoot confirmed that there was a security threat on its flight TR385, which took off from Cebu and landed safely at Changi Airport at 4.49pm. He said the security threat was "later identified as a hoax".



"All 144 passengers and six crew disembarked normally, and were subjected to arrival security checks," he added.



"Scoot will co-operate fully with the authorities in their investigations."





Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Ng said: "The SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) takes every threat as real and seriously, until proven otherwise. The RSAF will stay ever vigilant."

