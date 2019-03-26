'Bomb threat' on home-bound Singapore Airlines flight from Mumbai: SIA

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is assisting authorities with an investigation after a bomb threat concerning one of its flights on Tuesday (Mar 26), the airline confirmed.

The flight SQ423 landed at Changi Airport at 7.54am after flying from Mumbai to Singapore.

"Singapore Airlines confirms there was a bomb threat concerning SQ423 operating from Mumbai to Singapore on Mar 26, 2019," SIA said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

"The aircraft arrived in Singapore at 0754hrs (local time). We are assisting the authorities with their investigations and regret that we are unable to provide further details," it added.

The plane, a Boeing 777-300ER, had departed Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 11.36pm local time on Monday, according to website FlightAware.

Its arrival in Singapore was 31 minutes late, the site added.

The plane had earlier declared an emergency during landing, according to Plane Finder. A map showed there were other planes around it that had to be diverted.

@FlightEmergency SQ423 squawked on landing, all planes behind now diverted away. Any ideas? pic.twitter.com/pFc1fecQDN — Mads TeeBee (@MTBees) March 26, 2019







