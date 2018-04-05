Scoot flight returns to Singapore after alleged bomb threat; man arrested

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a false bomb threat on a Scoot flight that was en route to the Thai city of Hat Yai on Thursday (Apr 5).



Flight TR634 was escorted safely back to Changi Airport by Singapore's air force. Two fighter jets were deployed "within minutes" after the pilot raised a bomb threat alert, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.



"The F-15SG pilots closely escorted the Scoot plane from the South China Sea to land safely back at Changi Airport," he added.



The passenger plane landed at about 3.25pm, said Scoot. It added that all 173 passengers and six crew members were safe.

Two @TheRSAF F-15SGs were scrambled to escort a @FlyScoot plane back to SG when it declared a bomb threat on the way to Thailand. The @SingaporePolice is investigating. Our RSAF pilots keep us and our skies safe. Well done RSAF. https://t.co/wBDFLZagpZ pic.twitter.com/N7c1zlTIdj — Ng Eng Hen (@Ng_Eng_Hen) April 5, 2018

In its first statement on the matter at about 4pm, the Singapore Police Force said the alleged bomb threat was made by a passenger. Police later said that the passenger and two of his travel companions were assisting authorities with their investigations.

"The police have checked the plane and the baggages of the passenger that made the bomb threat and his two travelling companions and found no threat," they said in an update.



Scoot said the affected flight was retimed to depart at 6.30pm.

