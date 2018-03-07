Bombardier to renew Bukit Panjang LRT system, 'more reliable rides' from 2022: LTA

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a contract to manufacturer Bombardier (Singapore) to renew the ageing Bukit Panjang LRT system in four years.

This announced by Minister Khaw Boon Wan at the Committee of Supply debate in Parliament on Wednesday (Mar 7).

The S$344 million contract covers the replacement of existing signalling system with a Communications Based Train Control signalling system and the replacement of all 19 Light Rapid Vehicles.



Renewal works will commence in the first half of this year. Residents can look forward to "more reliable rides" when majority of works will be completed by 2022, with a new signalling system and new trains rolled out, LTA said in a separate news release. Final works such as replacement of the power rails and decommissioning of the legacy signalling track circuits will be completed by 2024.

Said Mr Khaw: "After evaluating all options, LTA has decided to work with the original supplier, Bombardier (Singapore), to renew the entire network."

"We will also try out a new service support arrangement where (operator) SMRT will engage Bombardier through a long-term maintenance contract for spares, training and technical expertise," he added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Bombardier will be contracted for the next 10 years to "provide more expedient technical support as well as continuous training for BPLRT maintenance staff and crew to build up expertise and improve the maintenance regime", LTA said.

Service C, which currently links the BPLRT to Junction 10, will cease operations permanently from the fourth quarter of this year. This will provide LTA and Bombardier with additional space to conduct the renewal works of the BPLRT system, the authorities said.

