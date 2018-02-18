Man arrested for throwing household items, paint cans from Upper Boon Keng flat

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Feb 18) at Block 15, Upper Boon Keng Road after he was reported to be throwing household items and cans of paint from his flat.

Police were alerted to the incident at the HDB block at 10.20am. No injuries were reported.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the items were thrown from the fourth floor and three cars were damaged. The car park in the area was cordoned off during the incident.

Paint splattered on cars parked at Block 15, Upper Boon Keng Road after a man threw household items and cans of paint from the block of flats. (Photo: A Rajandarn)

Paint splattered on a car parked at Block 15, Upper Boon Keng Road after a man threw household items and cans of paint from the block of flats. (Photo: A Rajandarn)

The man was arrested for committing a rash act and under the Mental Health Act. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said forcible entry was conducted by police before the man was arrested.

The SCDF set up two lifepaks and deployed a rescue net.

