Man arrested after fire breaks out at Towner Road housing block

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Mar 13) night after a fire broke out at Block 105 Towner Road.



Police said they were alerted to the fire at 11.10pm.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A resident of Block 103 told CNA that he heard a commotion outside the neighbourhood police post at about 11.10pm.

Police officers arrest a man at Towner Road on Mar 13, 2020. (Photo: W Koh)

The eyewitness, who wanted to be identified as W Koh, said an "incendiary canister" was suspected to have been thrown into the fire. He reported hearing four "mild explosions in the midst of the fire".



Police officers arrest a man at Towner Road on Mar 13, 2020. (Photo: W Koh)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Koh said he also saw IS graffiti on several pillars and on the walls at the scene.

After putting out the blaze, firefighters appeared to search the remains for other incendiary devices, he said.



There was a silver van parked nearby, said Mr Koh, adding that the man could be heard shouting expletives.



Police said no injuries were reported and that investigations are ongoing.



This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

