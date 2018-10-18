Man, 33, arrested for alleged involvement in Boon Lay fire

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a case of mischief by fire in Boon Lay, said the police in a news release on Thursday (Oct 18).

Five motorcycles and a car were seen ablaze in the incident. It happened at the open space car park of Block 221 Boon Lay Place, outside Boon Lay Shopping Centre, at about 1am on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The suspect was arrested at about 12.10am on Thursday with the help of images from police cameras, said the authorities.

A video posted online showed Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters battling the blaze. No injuries were reported, police said.

The man will be charged in court on Friday for mischief by fire with the intent to cause damage to property.

If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to seven years and fined.



Advertisement

Advertisement



