Man arrested for disorderly behaviour at funeral in Boon Lay

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man has been arrested for alleged disorderly behaviour at a funeral in Boon Lay, the police said on Tuesday (Jun 15).

On Monday, police reported that 14 men were arrested for being suspected members of an unlawful society after a large group of people turned up at the funeral, which was held on Sunday in the vicinity of Block 191 Boon Lay Drive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All the 15 arrests, including that of the 42-year-old suspect, took place on Sunday, said the police, adding they were aware that several videos of a funeral procession were circulating online.

Videos seen by CNA show a large crowd of people walking with a group carrying a coffin. The videos also show people gathered at a car park where a funeral truck is parked.



CNA has contacted West Coast Town Council for more information.



Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, police said that the 14 suspects who were arrested are aged between 17 and 40.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that two purported secret society members were allegedly wearing shirts emblazoned with their secret society’s insignia," added the police.

Anyone convicted of being a member or acting as a member of an unlawful society can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The police are also looking into potential breaches of COVID-19 safe distancing measures during the funeral procession.

Those found guilty of flouting a COVID-19 control order can be fined up to S$10,000 on first conviction, jailed up to six months, or both.

