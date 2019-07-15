Six taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Boon Lay HDB flat

SINGAPORE: Six people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a fourth-floor unit of a Boon Lay HDB block on Monday night (Jul 15).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the incident at Block 191 Boon Lay Drive at about 10.15pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The fire involved contents in the unit and was extinguished by SCDF with one water jet," it said, adding that six people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

About 100 people were evacuated from the block, with the help of SCDF and the police.

Videos posted on Facebook showed flames raging in one of the flats. Shouts to evacuate could be heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resident Jeffrey Lee told CNA that people were allowed to go back home in batches at around 11.15pm, except those who live in units closer to the fire.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.

