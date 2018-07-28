'Suspicious object' outside Boon Lay MRT station forces exit closure, area cordoned off

SINGAPORE: A suspicious object was found outside Boon Lay MRT station on Saturday afternoon (Jul 28), prompting the closure of exit C of the station near Jurong Point mall.

The police said they responded to a report of a suspicious object at about 4.30pm.

Advertisement

In an update on Facebook at about 6.10pm, the police said nothing incriminating was found after conducting checks on the object.

"Exit C of Boon Lay MRT Station is now reopen for public access. Members of the public are advised not to speculate on the incident. Investigations are ongoing," said the police.



No details were given about what the suspicious object was, but police were seen dragging a luggage bag to the middle of a pedestrian square outside Jurong Point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armed police were at the scene and some of them were seen inspecting objects on the ground.



A large crowd of onlookers were told to move along.



The police said earlier that they were dealing with an "incident" outside the station, and advised the public to avoid the area.

Train operations were not affected, the police added.



The pedestrian square and several shops, including Mr Bean and ValueMax pawn shop, were cordoned off. Officers were later seen walking in and out of ValueMax to take photos.



Armed police seen near exit C of Boon Lay MRT station on Jul 28, 2018.

Pedestrian square in front of some shops near Boon Lay MRT station cordoned off.

Police were also seen near exit E of Boon Lay MRT station.

As police cordoned off exit C of the MRT station, some passers-by took to social media to find out more about what had happened.

They reported being told to move away from the area between Boon Lay MRT and Jurong Point.



What’s happening at Jurong Point? Police cordoned off the area between Boon Lay MRT and Jurong Point and diverted people away from the area. No one can enter nor exit from the access door near Innisfree. At one point, MRT staffs blocked us from entering the station. #jurongpoint — Hafiz Ma'il (@HafizMail_) July 28, 2018

@ChannelNewsAsia do y’all know what’s happening at Boon Lay MRT? pic.twitter.com/VQkursIQ7r — Noel Sebastian (@noelsebastian13) July 28, 2018



