Teenager charged over knife attack at NTUC FairPrice outlet in Boon Lay, remanded at IMH

SINGAPORE: A teenager was charged on Friday (Oct 9) with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon after he slashed a man multiple times at an NTUC FairPrice outlet in Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

According to charge sheets, 18-year-old Teck Jing You James used a kitchen knife to slash the man on the face multiple times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim, identified as Lee Jing Chwen, suffered multiple lacerations after the attack on Wednesday.

In photos and videos circulating on social media, the victim, clad in a grey shirt, is shown receiving medical care in the supermarket while bleeding from his injuries.

Teck has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and will return to court on Oct 23.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt face life imprisonment, or up to 15 years’ jail with a fine and/or caning.

Advertisement