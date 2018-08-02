Suspect who tried to rob Boon Lay pawn shop is a Bangladeshi who overstayed

SINGAPORE: The man suspected of trying to rob a pawn shop while wearing a pink turban is a Bangladesh national who overstayed, the police said on Thursday (Aug 2).

Sheikh Md Razan, 29, allegedly tried to rob the shop near Boon Lay MRT station last Saturday.

He later went to an HDB block in Jurong West and left his items in a backpack among potted plants outside a resident’s home. A few hours after the incident, the resident noticed the backpack and alerted the police.

This led the police to get a clearer picture of what the suspect looked like, the police said during a press conference on Thursday.

Razan, who was working as a construction worker previously, and had overstayed since December last year, was arrested on Wednesday along Muscat Street at about 7pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police and director of the Criminal Investigation Department Florence Chua said the suspect was surprised when he was caught.

The suspect's backpack and the pink turban he used to disguise himself were among items seized by the police. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

“He didn't think we had caught on to his disguise,” she said.

Razan is accused of entering a ValueMax pawn shop outside Boon Lay MRT station at about 4.30pm last Saturday, armed with a knife and a gun assembled with plastic parts, and demanding that an employee hand over cash and jewellery.

When the employee refused, Razan allegedly said he had an explosive device and would blow up the shop. He fled the scene after throwing an object on the counter.

Investigations found that the object only contained some electrical components, authorities had said on Saturday.

A knife and a "bomb" the suspect used to threaten the employee at the pawn shop. (Photo: Jalelah Abu Baker)

The incident prompted the closure of exit C of the MRT station near Jurong Point mall.

The pedestrian square near Jurong Point and several shops were also cordoned off. Police officers could be seen walking in and out of the shop to take photos.

After the incident, police appealed to the public for information on the suspect, whom they described as 1.75m tall and wearing a pink turban, blue jacket and long brown pants.

Razan was taken to the scene of the crime by the police on Thursday afternoon. He is expected to be charged in court on Friday.





