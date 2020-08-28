24-year-old suspect arrested for murdering his wife at Boon Lay Place

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife at Boon Lay Place.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 6.30pm on Thursday (Aug 27) at the void deck of Block 211 Boon Lay Place.

Officers found the woman, 26, injured and lying motionless, said the police, adding that she was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 10pm, said the police.

"Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Jurong Police Division established the identity of the 24-year-old man and arrested him within three hours from the time of the reported incident," said the police in a news release on Friday.

Police investigations are ongoing.



The man will be charged on Saturday for murder, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment with caning.