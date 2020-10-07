Man injured after knife attack at Boon Lay Shopping Centre

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man suffered injuries to his face and head after being attacked by another man with a knife at Boon Lay Shopping Centre on Wednesday (Oct 7).

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon at 221 Boon Lay Place at about 12.40pm on Wednesday.

The victim was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

"Investigations are ongoing," the police added.

In photos and videos circulating on social media, the man, wearing a grey shirt, is shown receiving medical care in a NTUC FairPrice supermarket while bleeding from his injuries.

In response to queries by CNA, a spokesperson for FairPrice said its staff members "rendered immediate assistance and ensured that the safety of our shoppers was not compromised".

The supermarket's operations remain unaffected, the spokesperson added.