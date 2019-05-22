Singapore beauty firm confirms it employed Australian paedophile, revelation of crimes a ‘big shock’

Esthemedica marketing manager Hoong Cheong Hon says the company had a business call to Boris Kunsevitsky as recently as last Friday.

SINGAPORE: Local aesthetics and beauty supplement company Esthemedica confirmed on Wednesday (May 22) it employed Australian paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky but admitted it did not know of his "appalling" acts until news of his crimes emerged this week.



The company last spoke to Kunsevitsky, 52, as recently as last Friday for business matters, according to Esthemedica's marketing manager Hoong Cheong Hon.



Advertisement

Speaking to CNA during a phone interview on Wednesday, Mr Hoong confirmed Kunsevitsky joined the company in 2014 and that it was his last place of employment before he left for Australia in July 2017 in a "quite abrupt" fashion.



"He told us he had to leave for medical reasons," the manager said. As far as he knows, the Australian has not been back to Singapore since, Mr Hoong added.



The marketing manager's timeline corroborated the information the Australian had posted on LinkedIn, where he stated he was Esthemedica’s international business and clinical development director from November 2014 until the present day.



Mr Hoong explained that during the time Kunsevitsky was with the company, he was in charge of selling aesthetic equipment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Esthemedica's customer base was "all over", the manager said, adding that the Australian went overseas for road shows and had "travelled quite a bit" within the Asian region during this time.



Kunsevitsky, who was based in Singapore, pleaded guilty in a Melbourne court on Tuesday to sexually abusing dozens of children over a period of 16 years. He was reported to have groomed children from across four countries, including Singapore, and took photographs and videos of himself performing sex acts with them.



The court also heard that he travelled across Southeast Asia on supposed work trips, but these were used instead for "sex tourism".



“GRAPPLING WITH REVELATION”



Kunsevitsky had managed to conceal his crimes from Esthemedica, which continued to retain the Australian on a "part-time, need-to-call" basis, given his technical knowledge of some of the beauty equipment the company sold.



Mr Hoong shared that the last time they spoke with Kunsevitsky was last Friday, and they were "talking normally" over some business issues that had cropped up. He added that they were consulting with him over which markets to expand to, as well as other business plans.



"(We were) still thinking he’s a technical resource (we can rely on)," the marketing manager said, adding hat the company’s plans "have to be held back" as it looks for a technical adviser.



Singapore-based Australian Boris Kunsevitsky, 52, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Victoria to sexually abusing dozens of children. (Photo: Facebook/thammyquoctebally)

On a personal level, he said the company was "still trying to grapple with the revelation" of Kunsevitsky’s crimes. Mr Hoong, who has never met the Australian in person, said people would not have been able to tell Kunsevitsky's background during day-to-day interactions as their relationships were "strictly professional".



"(His crimes) come as a big shock, and the company is disappointed," Mr Hoong said. "We didn’t expect him to commit such appalling acts against children, or anyone for that matter."



The court was showed videos and images of Kunsevitsky either engaged in sex with boys or instructing them to perform demeaning sex acts. One victim, now in his 20s, told the court the abuse had left him confused and isolated from those close to him, and he had turned to drugs, tried to take his own life and lost his marriage.



Kunsevitsky was diagnosed with a paedophiliac disorder after his arrest. He was remanded in custody and is set to be sentenced at a later date.