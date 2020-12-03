Bottled water imported by Cold Storage recalled after bacteria found in product

SINGAPORE: A batch of bottled water imported by Cold Storage from Malaysia has been recalled after bacteria was detected during a routine sampling of the product, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday (Dec 3).



The affected batch of Meadows Pure Drinking Water comes in 1.5-litre bottles, with an expiry date of Nov 9, 2022.

A common environmental bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa was found in samples of the water, said SFA, adding that the bacteria can be found in faeces, soil, water and sewage.

"It can multiply in water environments and on the surface of suitable organic materials in contact with water," said the agency.



“Consumption of products contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause a range of infections but rarely causes serious illness in healthy individuals."



The recall has been completed and those who have purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it, said SFA.



Those who have consumed the affected product and who have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries or a refund.