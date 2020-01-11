SFA recalls live mussels from France due to presence of norovirus

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Saturday (Jan 11) that it has directed food specialist Classic Fine Foods to recall the Bouchot live mussels from France.

In a media release, SFA said that the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed has issued a recall for the live mussels from Baie Du Mont-Saint-Michel Aop in France "due to the presence of a norovirus".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some batches of the product were imported into Singapore, said the agency, adding that the importer - Classic Fine Foods - has been directed to recall them.

The affected products are no longer in the market.

Those who have eaten the mussels and display gastroenteritis symptoms are advised to consult their doctor for medical assistance immediately, said SFA.

