Cherie Tan wins Masters title at World Bowling Women’s Championships

SINGAPORE: Local bowler Cherie Tan emerged top in the Masters final at the World Bowling Women’s Championships in Las Vegas on Friday (Aug 30).

Tan beat Colombia’s Maria Rodriguez 203-201, 258-217 in the finals of the event, becoming only the second Singaporean gold medallist in the competition after Shayna Ng had won the All Events title in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I felt that I bowled well the entire tournament and I fell short on singles and all-events. Coming up for this world champs, the main goal of the team was to win the team gold and we fell short of that as well. So this medal is not only for Singapore, it’s for the team," she said.



"I’m really really happy to finally win the gold! Especially since I've been coming in so close (2015, 2017 and 2019) and never really attained it."



Earlier in the day, Tan beat American Danielle McEwan in their semi-finals clash. The match went the distance, with Tan winning 2-1 (165-212, 236-184, 244-213).

Team Singapore has a contingent of six bowlers at the tournament, with Cherie and her sister Daphne Tan, Ng, New Hui Fen, Bernice Lim and Charlene Lim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Masters final is the final event of the tournament which began on Aug 22.