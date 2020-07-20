Beach-goers and swimmers at various locations advised to be alert after sightings of dangerous box jellyfish

SINGAPORE: Box jellyfish, which have a painful and potentially fatal sting, have reportedly been sighted in Singapore's waters, prompting the Sentosa Development Corporation and a local marine conservation group to issue advisories on swimming in these beaches.

Marine Stewards, the conservation group, highlighted several incidents in which box jellyfish were seen in the waters around Singapore in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jul 18).



Box jellyfish, also called sea wasps, deliver venomous stings that cause "excruciating pain" and can possibly result in death, according to the Australian Institute of Marine Science.

In the most recent incident on Friday, a girl was stung by a jellyfish while paddling in shallow waters near FOC Sentosa on Palawan Beach. The species of jellyfish has not been identified. A video posted to the Marine Stewards Facebook page showed the jellyfish, and thin, red lines on the girl's leg.

Screengrab of a jellyfish (left) and jellyfish stings on a leg (right) after a reported incident near Palwan Beach in July 2020. (Photo: Facebook/Marine Stewards)

On Thursday night, a box jellyfish was spotted from a boat around the Pulau Seringat and Lazarus Island dock, according to the Facebook post. Its total length, including its four tentacles, measured about 20cm.

On Tuesday night last week, another box jellyfish measuring about 50cm to 60cm was spotted from a boat in the Tuas area.

On Jul 3, a box jellyfish more than 1m in length was seen around One Degree 15 Marina Sentosa Cove. Marine Stewards said that the organisation alerted authorities after this sighting and advised swimmers to avoid the Sentosa area for two weeks.

In an earlier incident on Mar 21, a woman was stung by a box jellyfish while swimming in the waters off National Sailing Centre at East Coast Park. In her Facebook post, the woman reported that after she was stung, the muscles in her back, hips and shoulder went into spasm and she was immobilised.

She said that she had difficulty breathing and all her lymph nodes started swelling. A friend swimming with her handed over a buoy and towed her to shore. The incident left red marks on the woman's arms and legs.

A woman was stung by a box jellyfish while swimming in the waters off National Sailing Centre at East Coast Park in March 2020. (Photo: Facebook/Haytham El-Ansary)

These reports of jellyfish sightings have not been independently verified by CNA.



In response to queries by CNA, Sentosa Development Corporation said that it has issued an advisory to guests advising them to be alert when swimming.



Signs have been placed along Sentosa’s beaches to alert guests to jellyfish sightings. The advisory added that beach patrol officers are conducting regular surveillance of the beaches and waters.



"For your safety, please do not attempt to touch jellyfish if you see any, and alert other beach-goers and Sentosa’s on-ground beach patrol officers (BPO) to its location.

"If stung, please do not rub the affected area nor use fingers to remove the tentacles. Please contact our on-ground BPOs for first-aid assistance," the advisory said.



Marine Stewards also advised people not to swim at Sentosa, Pulau Seringat, Lazarus Island and St John's Island for the next two weeks, the group said in its Facebook post on Saturday.



CNA has reached out to the National Parks Board (NParks) for comment.