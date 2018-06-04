Boy, 16, convicted of sexually assaulting younger sister

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old polytechnic student on Monday (Jun 4) was convicted of sexually assaulting his younger sister in their Jurong East flat and of using criminal force with the intent to outrage her modesty.

Both the boy and his sister cannot be named due to a gag order.

The court heard that the boy sexually assaulted his sister, who is two years his junior, in 2013. That was the year he started watching pornography.

Then 12 years old, the boy was at home alone with his sister when he became sexually aroused after watching a bedroom scene on television.

He threatened to tell their parents that she had used her mobile phone if she did not do what he wanted, the court heard. He then penetrated her without a condom and stopped when she complained of pain.

Their parents subsequently found out that the boy had touched his sister’s private parts on several occasions. They did not lodge a police report, but since 2014, both children had been seeing a counsellor from the Counselling and Care Centre.

Arrangements were also made for the boy to move to his grandparents’ home so as to keep him away from his sister. After six months of counselling, the boy was allowed to move back to the flat as he had been assessed to have reintegrated well.

Then one night in August 2016, feeling a “strong sexual urge”, he went to his sister’s room and asked her to follow him to his bedroom. There, he touched her private parts.

That same month, the teen's mother shared with the counsellor from the Counselling and Care Centre that he had continued to commit sexual offences against the victim. The matter was then referred to the Child Protective Service of the Ministry of Social and Family Development.



In April 2017, the children's mother lodged a police report, stating that her daughter had been "touched inappropriately" by her elder brother.

On Monday, the boy pleaded guilty to one charge of sexually assaulting his sister and another charge of using criminal force with the intent to outrage her modesty. Six other charges were taken into consideration.

MOTHER ASKS FOR LENIENCY

Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Mohan said the boy assaulted his sister due to proximity, and because he was confident that she would not reveal what he did to their parents.

District Judge May Mesenas, who called for a probation suitability report, said the effects of the teen’s actions will be permanent and that his sister will take a long time to heal.

“I can’t imagine what your sister had to go through,” she said.

When asked what she would like to say, the teens’ mother broke down and asked for leniency. Their father, who was also in court, asked for the judge to show mercy.

The teen is currently seeing a psychologist with the Ministry of Social and Family Development and a psychiatrist at the National University Hospital, the court heard. He is staying at his grandmother’s house, away from his family, and sees his parents every week. The last time he saw his sister was in church last Sunday, he said when asked by judge Mesenas.

“It was very wrong of me. I would like to apologise to her,” the teen said when asked if he had anything to say. He added that he did not receive appropriate treatment after the first offence.

The boy is expected to be sentenced on Jul 9. For sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 14, he may be jailed for up to 20 years, fined and caned. For using criminal force, intending to outrage the modesty of a minor under the age of 14, he faces a maximum jail term of five years, a fine, caning, or a combination of punishments.