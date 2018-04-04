American YouTube sensation Boyce Avenue to perform in Singapore in June

SINGAPORE: Boyce Avenue, the group with a huge following on YouTube, is set to perform in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Jun 7, promoters Hype Records announced on Wednesday (Apr 4).

Their last concert in Singapore was held in 2015 at The Coliseum at Hard Rock Hotel. In 2013, they performed in a showcase as part of the Music Matters festival.



Formed in 2004, the trio consists of the Manzano brothers, with Alejandro on lead vocals, guitar and piano, Fabian on guitar and Daniel on bass and percussion. Since creating their YouTube channel in 2007, Boyce Avenue has garnered more than 10 million subscribers, produced three albums and nineteen cover EPs.

They have attracted millions of views for each of their videos. Some of these include a cover of Miley Cyrus' We Can't Stop, which has more than 146 million views, and a cover of The Chainsmokers' Closer, which has over 75 million.



Tickets to catch the American band, most famous for performing their own renditions of chart-topping hits, are priced at S$98, S$118 and S$138, excluding booking fee. They will go on sale from Apr 10 via SingPost outlets and the APACTix website.

