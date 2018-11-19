Police investigating after boys seen throwing laundry rack off block of flats

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating after a group of boys was seen throwing what looked like a laundry rack off a block of flats.

The incident happened on Sunday night (Nov 18), Channel NewsAsia understands.

Video circulating online appeared to show the group laughing as two of them throw a laundry rack from the railing of an apartment block, before all of them run down the corridor.



"Police confirm a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing," the police said on Monday.



In August, a 20-year-old was given 24 months' probation after he threw a mahjong table down from the 13th floor of a block of flats.

According to court documents, Danial Ali Liaqat Ali was "inspired" by the act of someone else throwing down items from the block of flats where he lived.



In June, a retiree was jailed for six weeks after he threw a glass bottle out of his 10th-floor flat and damaged a BMW.

