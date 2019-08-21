5 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident along Bras Basah Road

SINGAPORE: Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle accident along Bras Basah Road on Wednesday (Aug 21) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call about the incident at 75 Bras Basah Road at around 4.30pm, and dispatched three ambulances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There were a total of five casualties," said SCDF, adding that one was taken to the Singapore General Hospital and the other four to Raffles Hospital.

The accident involved three vehicles, said SCDF.

Five people were taken to hospital after the accident along Bras Basah Road. (Photo: Charles Tan)

Emergency responders were at the scene. (Photo: Charles Tan)

Photos of the incident showed a black car with its rear badly smashed in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another vehicle was seen on the pavement outside the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, smashed against the hedge border.

Emergency responders and an ambulance were also at the scene, with a section cordoned off with police tape.

Eyewitness Charles Tan said the accident caused a major traffic jam in the area, and a lot of honking could be heard.

There was also damage to the railings of the cathedral and shattered glass all over the road, said the 55-year-old, who gave his occupation as manager.

Police tape seen at the scene of an accident along Bras Basah Road on Aug 21, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) first tweeted about the incident at 4.35pm, warning of an accident on Bras Basah Road towards Raffles Boulevard after Prinsep Street. It told motorists to avoid the right lane.

In a subsequent tweet at around 5pm, the authority warned of traffic congestion until Grange Road. Another update at 6.45pm warned of congestion until Bideford Road.