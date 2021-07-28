12 people investigated for breaching COVID-19 measures in Scotts Road hotel room

Two of them were arrested after allegedly punching a police officer and hurling vulgarities at the officers.

SINGAPORE: Twelve people, aged between 16 and 28, are being investigated for allegedly breaching COVID-19 restrictions in a hotel room, said the police on Wednesday (Jul 28).

One of them, a 24-year-old man, is accused of attempting to escape by punching an officer in the face, said the police, adding that another man allegedly hurled vulgarities at an officer.

Both were arrested.

The purported incident took place on Jul 4 in a guest room of a hotel along Scotts Road. Police did not name the hotel.

“When officers arrived, they found 12 persons allegedly socialising inside the room and consuming alcohol,” said the police in a media release.

Under COVID-19 restrictions at the time, a maximum of five people were allowed to gather in a group.

All 12 people are being investigated for allegedly not complying with safe distancing measures.

The 24-year-old was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine or caning.

The other man, 23, was arrested for using abusive words against a public servant. The offence carries a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Those found not wearing a mask outside their place of residence face a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

“Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously, said the Singapore Police Force.

"The police take a stern view of abusive behaviour against public servants and irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures.”

