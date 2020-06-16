Breaking news direct to your inbox: CNA launches new email newsletter

SINGAPORE: You can now get alerted to breaking news in your email inbox when it happens.

CNA on Tuesday (Jun 23) launched a new email newsletter, aimed at allowing subscribers to receive breaking news from Singapore and around the world right in their inboxes.

The breaking news service comes on top of CNA’s Morning Brief newsletter, which is sent out every day at 7.40am.

“We know that your email inboxes still play a crucial role in your daily lives. So whether it’s your work or personal email addresses, we want to give you access to not just news that we curate, but also all that is breaking around the world,” said Jaime Ho, chief editor at CNA Digital.

“I thank the thousands who have already signed up,” he added.

