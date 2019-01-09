Woman fined for breeding cats for sale without licence

SINGAPORE: A 69-year-old woman was fined S$5,000 on Wednesday (Jan 9) for breeding cats for sale without a pet farm licence, said the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).



Lo Pia Yong's home was inspected by AVA officers after authorities received feedback last June on the welfare of cats she kept.



A total of 70 cats kept in separate cages were found at her home at One Tree Hill near Grange Road.



"Investigations found no welfare concerns for the cats," said AVA. "However, we found that Lo had been using her residence to breed cats for commercial sale, without a pet farm licence."

Anyone found guilty of operating an unlicensed pet farm can be jailed for up to 12 months and fined up to S$10,000.

AVA said members of the public can report cases of illegal pet breeding to its 24-hour hotline 1800-576-1600 or through its website.



