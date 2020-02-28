1,000 users' fibre broadband services affected in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan after cables damaged

SINGAPORE: About 1,000 people in parts of Ang Mo Kio and Bishan had their fibre broadband services disrupted after fibre cables were damaged on Friday (Feb 28).

NetLink Trust received reports of fibre service disruption around 5.33pm on Friday and discovered that its fibre cables along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 had been damaged by a third-party contractor.

"This errant third-party contractor was not engaged by NetLink Trust or its vendors," it said.

"We have deployed our recovery team onsite and fibre service restoration is underway."

Services will be progressively restored by Saturday morning, Netlink Trust said, adding that it was working with all parties, including Internet Service Providers, to ensure that service to the affected areas were restored "as soon as possible".

Singtel wrote in a Facebook post that it would be following up with affected customers to waive their mobile data charges until services are restored.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience," it added.















